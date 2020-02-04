Dallas police are looking for a suspected shooter who allegedly killed a person and injured another victim Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the 2900 block of South Ervay Street.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s name has not been released pending next of kin.

A second victim was also injured in the shooting. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. P. Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or via email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to report No. 060669-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

