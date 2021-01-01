1 hurt in overnight Dallas condo fire, officials say

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

One person was hurt in an overnight fire New Year's Day at a condominium complex, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said, but they are expected to survive.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the building at 9819 Walnut Street in northeast Dallas, according to officials. When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming out of the roof of the three-story building.

Because of the time of day, weather conditions and the size of the building, multiple alarms went out to request additional crews at the scene, officials said. Around 100 personnel responded and they were able to extinguish the fire by about 2:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and "most probably the result of combustible materials being left too close to a heat source in a third-floor condominium," officials said.

The resident in that unit had been using an open electric oven for heat. He woke up to see an orange glow from inside his kitchen and called 911, according to officials. He was able to make it out of the building, but he was burned in the process. First responders took him to a hospital for evaluation and he was later released.

The fire spread from his unit into the breezeways and attic space of the building before going up through the roof. It caused significant damage, officials said.

The building had at least 16 privately-owned condos, fire officials said, and three residents came forward for assistance from the Red Cross. Power did have to be shut off to all of them, however.