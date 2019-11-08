DALLAS — At least a dozen police units are at the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane near Loop 12 in the Piedmont Addition, Dallas police said.

The original shooting call came in at 8:07 p.m., police said. Police confirmed a male victim died of his injuries after being taken to Baylor Hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

