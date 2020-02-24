DALLAS — A man died Saturday night in Dallas after he tried to run across Interstate 30 near Cockrell Hill Road and was hit by a car, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The Dallas Fire Department took the man to Methodist Central Hospital shortly after when the accident happened at 10:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 10:42 by a doctor.

The man had no identification on him. The Dallas County Medical Examiner will work to identify him.

The driver of the car will not face charges, the sheriff's office said.

