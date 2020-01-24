A motorcycle driver died after crashing into an SUV around 6 p.m. Thursday, Arlington police said.

Police responded to the crash at 6:02 p.m. Thursday. They believe the motorcycle driver was headed north on S. Bowen Road in the outside lane after passing the W. Park Row Drive intersection. At the same time, the SUV was exiting a business in the 1200 block of S. Bowen Road.

When the motorcycle hit the SUV, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were two people in the SUV and they were not injured, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the motorcyclist once next of kin have been notified.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.