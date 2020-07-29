1 dead in Cedar Hill shooting, police say

A man died was shot and killed in Cedar Hill early Tuesday morning, police said.
Police arrived to the scene of the shooting in the 100 block of Capricorn Street at 1:30 in the morning and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in his lower chest, according to a news release.
Cedar Hill paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspected shooter's name is Cailyn McCurdy. Police arrested McCurdy on a murder charge.
Anyone with additional information should call Cedar Hill Police Detective Allen at 972-291-5181, extension no. 2548.