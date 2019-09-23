DALLAS — A man is dead and another person is injured after a truck hit a pedestrian trying to cross I-30 at Beckley Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Officers say a man, who has yet to be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, tried to cross the highway when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra truck. Right after that, an 18-wheeler ran into the Toyota truck, which caused the 18-wheeler to jackknife and leak fluid. Traffic was redirected toward the Beckley Avenue exit due to the leaking fluid.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

This was the second reported fatal accident to happen in Dallas County overnight. In the first, which happened right before midnight, a woman died after her car crashed into a pickup hauling a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 West.

