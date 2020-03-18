One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Haltom City, according to officials.

Around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, a truck traveling north on the State Highway 121 Service Road crashed through a guardrail at the dead-end near Minnis, police say.

The Haltom City Fire Department says after crashing through the guardrail, the truck went airborne and landed near the Big Fossil Creek. The male driver, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

