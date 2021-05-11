1 dead after major crash on northbound South Freeway, Fort Worth police say

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead after two vehicles and 18-wheeler were involved in a crash early Tuesday, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the scene at 2297 South Freeway.

When they arrived, they found one of the vehicle occupants dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials are looking into the cause of the crash and say the investigation remains ongoing.

