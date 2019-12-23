A man is dead after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment shortly early Monday in McKinney, officials said.

The McKinney Fire Department responded around 6 a.m. to a fire call in a wooded area near Drexel and Center streets, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the encampment engulfed in flames. Officials said the fire spread to the trees and grass nearby.

Firefighters said they couldn't account for one person and then found a body of an unidentified man in the debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as is the man's cause of death. The man's name has not been publicly released.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: