DALLAS — A person is dead after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Uptown Dallas, police say.

The person was struck with a vehicle at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Routh Street shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian fled, but was soon apprehended, police said. The driver faces an intoxication manslaughter charge, police said.

Officials say they will close all roads necessary until they complete their investigation of the crime scene.

