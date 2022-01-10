1 dead, 5 injured in crash in southeast Dallas

Five people were inside one vehicle and three people were in the other vehicle.

DALLAS — A two-vehicle crash Sunday night in southeast Dallas left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at S. Great Trinity Forest Way and Jim Miller Road.

One vehicle was headed westbound when the other vehicle turned in front of it, an officer at the scene told WFAA. Five people were inside one vehicle and three people were in the other vehicle.

All six people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims later died, police told WFAA.

No other information was available, including the name of the deceased victim, were available.