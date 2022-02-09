1 dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting in northwest Fort Worth, officials say

Police and paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Shepeard Drive, northwest of downtown near Jacksboro Highway.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that also left at least one other person wounded.

Police officers and paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Shepeard Drive in Fort Worth, northwest of downtown near Jacksboro Highway.

One person was dead at the scene, which was on a residential street. Police confirmed there were multiple people who were shot, though only one fatality was confirmed.

MedStar was taking a second person to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

A vehicle at the scene had a shattered window on the driver's side. Police were still investigating the shooting at about 9 a.m.