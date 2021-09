Officers at the scene told WFAA that the disturbance started in the parking lot.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person died and another was taken to a hospital Monday night after a shooting outside an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth, officials said.

It happened about 11:31 p.m. at the Valley at Cobb Park apartment complex at 1701 E. Robert St. near Cobb Park, police said. Officers at the scene told WFAA that the disturbance started in the parking lot.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests were made. No other information was available.