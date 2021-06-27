1 dead, 1 injured in U.S. 380 crash in Denton, officials say

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Mayhill and Rockhill.

One person is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 380 in Denton Sunday, officials said.

Denton police said officers were dispatched to the crash on Highway 380 at 9:11 a.m. First responders took two people to the hospital. One had non-life-threatening injuries and the other person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Mayhill and Rockhill.

No other information is available at this time.

Last month, multiple people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Highway 380 and Rockhill in Denton that completely shut down the highway for about three hours. At least three people were killed in the crash. Two of the victims were young children: one was a 5-month-old baby, the other a 4-year-old girl, according to police.

