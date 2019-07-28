One person is dead and one person has been taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with critical injuries in a plane crash at the Gainesville Municipal Airport in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Gainesville is about 74 miles north of Dallas and about 10 miles from the Okla.-Texas border.

A twin-engine Piper PA-34 crashed shortly after 4 p.m. while preparing to land at the airport, according to a FAA spokesperson.

Two people were onboard the plane when it went down and burned on impact near Runway 18, the FAA spokesperson said.

FAA investigators are on their way to the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA spokesperson said.

