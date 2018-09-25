Record-setting rainfall drenched the Dallas-Fort Worth area throughout Friday night while flooding dozens of homes, and causing tough driving conditions where in a few places, water was as high as the cars on the road.

On Saturday, approximately at 6 p.m., Arlington Bowie head football coach Danny DeArman was there for a rescue.

In a video posted on Facebook and Twitter, you can see DeArman walking through water that’s above his ankles with a woman on his back. DeArman and another man had to break the car’s windows to get the woman out. You can see the woman’s car in the back sinking into the water.

The other man was in his truck behind the two and was attempting to move another car to safer ground.

