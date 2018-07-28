GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine Fire Department is putting out a friendly reminder to patrons of Grapevine Lake to return loaner life vests after reporting a 50 percent loss rate of vests so far this season.

There are about 125 loaner life vests in 5 spots around Grapevine Lake to curb drownings.

At Oak Grove Park, Lakeview Park, Meadow Mere Park, Rock Ledge Park, and on Sam Bass Dr. there are metal stands where the life jackets hang.

The idea is to borrow one before you hit the water and return it to the stand when you leave. The department started offering loaner life vests to the public after one of its own drowned at the lake in 2016.

James McKenzie, a member of the department’s dive team, was off-duty and swam to shore from an anchored boat without a life jacket when he drowned. He was only 30-years-old. “If it could happen to James, it could happen to anyone,” Chief Darrell Brown said.

There have been 15 drownings since 2012 on the lake. Ten of those drownings have happened in the last two years. And so far, this season, 6 people have drowned. That’s two more victims than last year, and it’s not even Labor Day yet.

Brown says it’s imperative for patrons to practice lake safety and encourages people to borrow a loaner life jacket if they’re hitting the lake without one. The department is having problems restocking and replacing those vests. According to Brown, half of the vests that the department has put out this season have been taken by patrons at the lake. The amount last year sat around 30 percent.

The department purchases vests and replacement vests every year with donated funds. So far this year, Brown says around $5,000 has been spent just buying vests. And since that money is based entirely off donations, the more vests the department must buy—the more that fund gets depleted. “If that money ever dries up, then we’ll make some hard decisions,” Brown said.

The chief doesn’t want to get to that point. He understands that taking and returning a vest is set up around an honor system—yet if he can educate the public more he feels more vests won’t turn up missing. “We knew going into this that they all weren’t going to come back,” Brown said. “But we do want people to return them to the stands so that someone else can use them when they get to the lake.”

