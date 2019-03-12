One person was killed after two cars flipped during a police chase in Arlington on Tuesday, officials said.

Arlington police officers were pursuing a stolen car out of Granbury. The chase ended at a Kroger parking lot near Abram Street and Bowen Road.

An alert was put out for a stolen vehicle out of Granbury, and an Arlington officer started following the car after spotting it.

The car was stolen last week from an apartment complex in Granbury, said Granbury police Chief Mitch Galvan.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.