DEER PARK, Texas — There is good news coming from the fight against the fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company's Deer Park tank farm.

The fire was officially out as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to ITC.

The newest video from outside the tank farm show there are no flames visible from the ground.

"Crews continue to spray foam and water on the tanks to facilitate cooling and prevent reigniting of the remaining material," stated an ITC press release.

ITC warns that although the fire is extinguished, there will be steam and smoke visible in the area, and the possible for reigniting still exists.

ITC fire as of Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

At this time many schools are still scheduled to be closed Wednesday, including Deer Park, KIPP Northeast, KIPP East End, KIPP Southeast, La Porte, Channelview, Galena Park and Sheldon ISDs. San Jacinto College and Rhodes School for Performing Arts, Channelview campus are also closed.

On Tuesday afternoon the company announced instead of focusing on keeping the fire contained, firefighters are now in offensive mode to put the flames out.

Ryan Sitton, Commissioner of the Texas Railroad Commission, said Tuesday there is no air quality concern.

Sitton said there are four agencies -- ITC, TCEQ, Harris County and the EPA -- monitoring air quality. He said all of the monitors indicate there are no elevated risks.

