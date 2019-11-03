DENTON, Texas — Wedding season is upon us and one of the best places to tie the knot is also one of the smallest.

The Little-Chapel-in-the-Woods on the campus of Texas Woman’s University in Denton hosts nearly 100 weddings a year and has built a reputation as one of the best buildings in Texas to say “I do.”

“We have had weddings since before the building was finished,” said TWU’s Amy Evans.

Designed by architect O’Niel Ford and completed during the Great Depression, the tiny 90x24 feet chapel was built with the help of 300 students. Eleanor Roosevelt, the First Lady at the time, spoke at the building’s dedication in 1939 broadcast over WFAA radio airwaves.

“Her son lived near the area, and she was pulled in by the grant from the National Youth Administration.”

The chapel seats about 100 people and its parabolic arches and intricate stained-glass windows depicting famous women in history have earned it many recognitions over the years.



In 2009, Texas Monthly named it one of the 10 best buildings in Texas while WeddingWire and Curbed have also recognized the chapel for its architecture and as a wedding venue.