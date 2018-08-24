LEWISVILLE, Texas— Community members and city leaders in Lewisville gathered together Thursday night to remember Ashton Ness, the 1-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by his father at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Blair Ness now faces a capital murder charge in connection to Ashton’s death.

In a police affidavit released Tuesday, investigators say they found multiple knives and a pair of scissors they believe were used in the attack.

Ashton had been stabbed multiple times in the body and head. When investigators followed a blood trail to Ness’ apartment, they found a gruesome crime scene which indicated the assault began inside then continued outside the building, court documents said.

When police arrived, they found Blair Ness, wounded in the leg by a gunshot, refusing to move away from his toddler son's body. A neighbor shot Ness to immobilize him.

While dragging him away in handcuffs, police say Ness uttered a bone-chilling line. "I know everyone's mad, I'm mad. I killed my son," he said, according to police.

On Thursday night, hundreds gathered at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza across from city hall to hold a candlelight vigil in Ashton’s honor.

Tears were shed and songs were sung in memory of the little boy.

People who came wore blue and green, Ashton’s favorite colors. Many wrote positive thoughts for Ness’ family on a large banner, too.

City and religious leaders spoke, reminding Ness’ family that they wouldn’t go through this tragedy alone.

Ness’ mother was in attendance, surrounded by close family. She didn’t speak, but many gave her hugs of support after the vigil.

If you’d like to help the Ness family raise money for funeral expenses, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page.

