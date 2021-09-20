FBI Houston asks for public's help finding teen who has been missing since September

Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston division is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last month.

Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston. The FBI believes she may be in danger.

An AMBER Alert was also issued for Leilana.

She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown color pants, black shoes and she was carrying a clear backpack.

Leilana has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 147 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Leilana’s whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.