SAN ANTONIO — Update: Esquire President of Texas Values Jonathan Saenz joined a press conference on Monday with community members announcing a lawsuit against the San Antonio City Council under the Save Chick-Fil-A Religious Freedom Law.

“If you thought we were bluffing, now you know we’re not. This is just one of many lawsuits that we expect to be filed against the San Antonio City Council for their illegal ban of Chick-fil-A," said Saenz.

If another vendor tries to replace the Chick-fil-A at the airport, they will be doing so "under a major cloud of long and costly litigation" the press release said.

The City of San Antonio is facing a lawsuit over the Chick-fil-A airport ban.

Five residents - including a former candidate for City Council District 9, Patrick Von Dohlen - filed the suit. The lawsuit comes just days after the state's "Chick-fil-A Bill" went into effect, which prevents government entities from discriminating against a business because of its affiliation to a religious organization.

In March, City Council passed an amendment to exclude Chick-fil-A from an agreement to bring new retailers and eateries to the San Antonio International Airport.

That decision was met with backlash and captured national attention. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted a one-word response to the vote, calling the council's decision "ridiculous."

In April, the City Council rejected a proposal to revisit the decision by a 6-5 vote.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation in May, citing discrimination complaints made to its Office of Civil Rights. The vote is also a focus of an investigation by state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In July, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law. The law prevents private businesses from punishment due to their religious beliefs.

KENS 5 has reached out to the City for comment on the lawsuit.

