KRUM, Texas — Rumors centered around the Krum ISD and the future of one of its beloved high school assistant principals is dividing the small community of Krum.

The 5,000-or-so people who live in Krum usually describe their community as closely knit, but this week, "divided" is the word some are using instead. "In a town as small as Krum, you can imagine that there are rumors flying everywhere, going in every direction," said parent Stephanie Powell.

"I feel like he was targeted by the administration...for bringing it up," said Mayor Ron Harris. "I really do."

Harris is one of the many parents backing assistant principal Bernard Lightfoot. Lightfoot reportedly went to his bosses recently with student concerns that other students, who are related to administration and school board members, might be unfairly jumping ahead in class rankings.

Now, people are worried Lightfoot may lose his job over it.

Superintendent Cody Carroll put out a letter this week saying he doesn't believe there have been any unethical uses of power, but they'll launch an audit anyway. He then sent another letter asking people to stop making attacks on social media about this case.

Meantime, a person close to Lightfoot says he's been told he needs to either resign by Monday or he'll be fired. Superintendent Carroll did not respond to our requests for comment Friday, so we don't officially know why. The person close to Lightfoot says the reason they've been given is they found a mistake on his application from more than two years ago. They believe the district is looking for an excuse to let him go.

Friday night, students and families will wear "#SAVELIGHTFOOT" shirts supporting him at the football game. They hope the district hears them loud and clear.

Lightfoot met with district administration today, but as he left the building, he told us he wasn't able to comment. "My son thinks the world of him, as do most high school students," Powell said.

