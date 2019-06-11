KILLEEN, Texas — Some Killeen Independent School District students are facing disciplinary action after a fistfight broke out in the middle of a Killeen street last week.

A video of the fight was posted on Facebook Monday evening and shared more than 300 times.

The video showed backpacks strewn around the 4400 block of Janelle Dr., just blocks away from Shoemaker High School, as students threw punches and car horns blared in the background.

Students scattered at the end of the video after someone yelled, "Get in the cars."

KISD officials said 12 to 15 students were identified in the video.

"Killeen ISD is aware of a video on social media that shows students having a physical altercation after school in a Killeen neighborhood," KISD said in a statement. "Physical altercations of any kind are unacceptable and will not be condoned."

Crystal Martinez-Lopez, who lives in area, said this isn't the first time she has seen fights.

"Because we are so close to the high school there are fights all the time, even when I went to high school I've seen fights all the time," Martinez-Lopez said. "At least three or five fights in like six months."

Gary Jones posted the video online. It now has more than 20,000 views and hundreds of shares.

Advisory: The following video contains language some may find offensive.

