Update (4 p.m. Wednesday): Police have identified a juvenile as the person responsible for the vandalism at a Garland townhome community, according to a statement from police.

Investigators are working with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed in juvenile court.

Original story:

Some neighbors in the Wyngate Townhome community in Garland are on high alert after a string of vandalism that has some victims wondering whether they are the target of hate crimes.

Police have received complaints about bricks being thrown into windows, offensive graffiti spray painted on the streets, and small fires set in the community over the past few weeks.

Among the victims is a single mother of two, Jehrika Summerhill.

She posted photos of the damage unidentified vandals caused at her home.

According to Summerhill, someone threw a rock through her bedroom window early Sunday morning.

"It was 4 a.m., and that woke me up," Summerhill said. "Glass went everywhere."

When the sun came up, Summerhill said she found racist graffiti and an obscene drawing of a woman on her street.

"I felt it was directed at me because I'm black and I'm female," Summerhill said.

And here's the bizarre part, Summerhill has been targeted by vandals two other times in the last month but doesn't know why.

On July 16th, surveillance video shows a masked man lighting a firecracker on her porch.

The culprit is seen ringing the doorbell and running off before the firecracker explodes and causes a small fire. “These acts have been occurring over the last 3 weeks,” Summerhill warned in a social media post.

A few days later, Summerhill said that someone threw a rock through her bathroom window.

"It's mostly scary not knowing who it is, or not knowing if they're done," Summerhill said.

Summerhill claims shattered glass cut her arm in the most recent vandalism when a rock was hurled into her bedroom. She added that she's glad her two young boys were not home a the time.

"We’ve had so much stuff going on here,” said neighbor David Weingarten. "This actually offends me more than anything,” he said.

Homophobic slurs, swastikas, and drawings of male anatomy have also been found on streets recently.

Some families are wondering whether it is all linked to hate crimes. Garland Police officers say they are investigating the acts as criminal mischief. They say neighborhood police officers are increasing patrols in the Wyngate community.

In an online community alert, Summerhill wrote, “There's no anger or fear... just nervousness. She said, “At this point safety is forefront.”

