MCKINNEY, Texas — Police have arrested a juvenile in the killing of a McKinney man, who was shot when someone fired into a crowd of about 30 people, police said.

The juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Collin County jail on a murder charge, according to a police news release.

James Pengar, 55, was shot and killed on March 8.

His friend, Clarence Smith, told WFAA that Penegar was walking to Smith's home when he was struck by a stray bullet. Police said an altercation led to a gunman firing into a nearby crowd.

"My dad was at the wrong place at the wrong time," his daughter, Takila Penegar, said. "That bullet was not meant for him."

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about other persons of interest is asked to call Det. Rimpel at 972-547-2811.