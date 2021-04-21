'We're human beings too': Justice march held in DeSoto on the heels of Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Over 100 people led by city officials, the school district, and area churches gathered to signify that the Chauvin verdict is the foundation for change.

DESOTO, Texas — Over 100 people gathered and marched in DeSoto Wednesday night, celebrating the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.

But many of the voices in that march reminded the community each step that the fight to improve racial equity in America doesn't end with the guilty verdict of one police officer.

"One DeSoto" organized the march; the group comprises city leaders, school district leaders and area pastors.

Mayor Rachel Proctor said that the city began scheduling the march as the Derek Chauvin trial started to wind down. Guilty or not, Proctor said that she and other leaders wanted to create a safe environment for the community to voice its reaction to the verdict.

Many who began the march at the Disciple Central Community Church called it a "victory march."

"At a time like this, the community needed an outlet and needed to hear from its community leaders," Proctor said. "There are a lot more conversations that we need to have because systemically, we need to see real restorative justice in our nation."

The march went 1.5 miles down Polk Street to DeSoto Police Headquarters off of Belt Line Road.

Chief of Police Joseph Costa marched with the group. A man, not part of the march, was harassing and berating people as it progressed toward the station. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, per Costa.

The arrest, however, didn't deter from the message of the march.

"I think what we have to realize is that this is just a start...not the end," Navy Veteran and DeSoto resident Thaddeus Lincoln said.

"It's going to take people coming together, but let's not have backlash from this. Let's move forward."

Debbie Hicks, who is part of the "Keep DeSoto Beautiful Board," told WFAA that America could use the outcome of the Chauvin trial as a foundation to build on.

"Hopefully, this will open somebody's eyes," Hicks said. "We're human beings too."

America has witnessed many movements to improve racial equity; one was birthed in Minneapolis last summer.

But the voices heard in DeSoto Wednesday night are requesting this movement not to go a certain distance and stop.