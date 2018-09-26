A jury will resume deliberations on Thursday morning in the trial of fired Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley, who shot an unarmed man last November.

Wiley, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, shot Lyndo Jones, saying he mistook Jones for a thief while Jones was getting into his own vehicle. Jones was hospitalized in shooting but survived.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Mitchell told jurors the Wiley had no reasonable belief that Jones posed a threat because the officer is heard answering "no" when asked by a backup officer if Jones had a gun.

“If he doesn't believe Lyndo Jones has a gun then it can’t be reasonable. It just can’t," Mitchell said.

Defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp directed much of her closing argument toward Jones, seated in the courtroom, saying he was responsible for his injuries for failing to comply with Wiley's verbal commands.

"Had he complied, this whole thing wouldn't be here today," Lowthorp said. "That’s what it boils down to, not what the officer did or didn't do, it’s what that man out there (pointing to Jones) didn't do.”

Mitchell closed by reminding the jury to focus on the minute and a half of body camera video and in asking for a guilty verdict, said Jones' life was "worth more than a guess from an out of control officer."

“We get the policing we deserve," Mitchell said "You guys (jury) set that bar. If you say after watching that video that this officer was justified, then watch out.”

Wiley acknowledged Monday that Jones didn’t have a weapon and wasn’t trying to hurt him. He testified, though, that when he pulled the trigger, he thought Jones had a weapon.

"It was in a split second, and I told myself, ‘Derrick, do not die out here,'" Wiley testified on Monday. "It was an instant moment of fear, I thought I might die out there."

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in state prison or life.

Wiley was dispatched for a "suspicious person" call in the 1300 block of South Town East Blvd on Nov. 8 after a nearby business owner reported a man in a blue pickup truck setting the alarm off repeatedly.

Body camera video shows Wiley approach the truck and immediately giving profanity-laced verbal commands towards Jones.

"Put your hands up or I will ****ing shoot you!" Wiley says initially. "Get on the ground!"

Jones can first be seen obeying commands. Bodycam footage doesn’t capture Jones slipping away from Wiley’s control. Video then shows Jones move away from Wiley and get up and began to run with both his arms raised when Wiley fires his gun two times, striking Jones twice.

Jones took the stand last week in the trial’s first days, saying he ran because he was scared after Wiley’s threat to shoot him.

“I was scared, you told me ‘I’m gonna f-ing shoot you.’ I look at you and tell you, ‘don’t shoot me.’ But you shot me,” he said.

