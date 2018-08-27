DALLAS — Updated 11:30 a.m. Monday

Attorneys delivered their closing arguments Monday morning in the murder trial of Roy Oliver, sending the fate of the former Balch Springs police officer to the jury, which will decide whether to convict Oliver in the killing of unarmed teen Jordan Edwards.

"We acknowledge and respect police, but we have officers who go out and hurt citizens and that's it where it must stop," prosecutor George Lewis told the jury.

Oliver's attorney, Bob Gil, argued that Oliver was acting in self defense, trying to protect himself and his partner, when he fired at the vehicle Edwards was riding in. Oliver and his partner had responded to a party in Balch Springs, and Edwards was with a group of people leaving the party when Oliver arrived.

"The state has to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, which they have not," Gil told the jury. "It's that simple."

Last week, Oliver testified that he shot into the car because he thought it was about to run over his partner, Officer Tyler Gross.

"I had to make a decision, this car is coming towards my partner, there are threats inside the car," Oliver testified. "When lethal force is being presented toward us, I had no other option but to use lethal force to try to stop him."

Gross testified that he didn't feel threatened, and the car was actually backing away.

Gross and Oliver were initially called out to respond to an overcrowded party. After they arrived, they heard shots fired down the street, and ran out to investigate. That's when the two spotted the car Edwards was in. No weapons were found inside.

During seven days of testimony, jurors heard from the driver of the car, Edwards' step-brother, Vidal Allen, who said he'll never forget the moment a bullet struck Edwards in the back of the head. He begged responding officers for help, then prayed with them.

"Please help my brother, he's bleeding out. Please, my brother's dying, please somebody help," he remembered saying.

Jurors also heard from Edwards' stepmother, Charmaine Edwards.

"I still can't believe it," she told district attorney Faith Johnson.

Oliver also testified about the moment he realized Edwards was dead.

"My heart sank. From there it was hard to breathe," he said. "It was an awful feeling all the way around."

Prosecutors hope jurors see Oliver as a hot head who had a history of putting innocent lives in danger. Two sisters testified he pointed a gun at them when they accidentally hit his car, days before Edwards' death.

The defense hopes jurors see Oliver as a war veteran and public servant who was trying to protect his partner.

If jurors can't come to a decision Monday, they will be sequestered, meaning they won't be allowed to go home until they make a decision.

Oliver would be the first police officer in Dallas County's history to be found guilty of murder, if convicted.

© 2018 WFAA