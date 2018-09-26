The jury started deliberating Wednesday morning in the trial of fired Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley, who shot an unarmed man last November.

Wiley, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, shot Lyndo Jones, saying he mistook Jones for a thief while Jones was getting into his own vehicle. Jones was hospitalized in shooting but survived.

UPDATE: jury has the case - deliberations underway in agg assault trial of fired Mesquite PD officer Derick Wiley. @wfaa — David Goins (@dgoins) September 26, 2018

"It was in a split second, and I told myself, ‘Derrick, do not die out here,'" Wiley testified on Monday. "It was an instant moment of fear, I thought I might die out there."

Wiley acknowledged Monday that Jones didn’t have a weapon and wasn’t trying to hurt him. He testified, though, that when he pulled the trigger, he thought Jones had a weapon.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in state prison or life.

Wiley was dispatched for a "suspicious person" call in the 1300 block of South Town East Blvd on Nov. 8 after a nearby business owner reported a man in a blue pickup truck setting the alarm off repeatedly.

Body camera video shows Wiley approach the truck and immediately giving profanity-laced verbal commands towards Jones.

"Put your hands up or I will ****ing shoot you!" Wiley says initially. "Get on the ground!"

Jones can first be seen obeying commands. Bodycam footage doesn’t capture Jones slipping away from Wiley’s control. Video then shows Jones move away from Wiley and get up and began to run with both his arms raised when Wiley fires his gun two times, striking Jones twice.

Jones took the stand last week in the trial’s first days, saying he ran because he was scared after Wiley’s threat to shoot him.

“I was scared, you told me ‘I’m gonna f-ing shoot you.’ I look at you and tell you, ‘don’t shoot me.’ But you shot me,” he said.

© 2018 WFAA