FORT WORTH, Texas — Dozens of couples got a Valentine’s Day wedding surprise, when they tied the knot at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Ralph Swearingin, Jr., justice of the peace, gave out gifts and balloons to everyone who got married in his elaborately-decorated courtroom Friday.

“He went above and beyond,” Derek Welch said. “It’s more than we were expecting.”

His new wife Solana Welch said the surprise made their unforgettable day even more special.

“That’s amazing,” Solana said. “I think that’s really nice of him.”

Couples came in and out of the courtroom throughout the day, each receiving a marriage license, a balloon, a gift bag with two champagne flutes, and well wishes from Swearingin and his staff.

“It was very, very special,” Charla Fannon said. “The judge was fantastic.”

Swearingin declined an on-camera interview, telling WFAA the day belongs to the couples, but said he plans to continue doing this for years to come.

