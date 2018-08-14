A Dallas County judge on Tuesday denied a motion from former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver, whose attorneys wanted the district attorney's office recused from Oliver's murder trial in the shooting death of teen Jordan Edwards.

Oliver is set to stand trial in Edwards' death on Thursday.

Judge Brandon Birmingham denied Oliver’s defense lawyers motion to have Dallas DA recused from trial. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 14, 2018

Prosecutors trying to show Roy Oliver had a pattern of abusive behavior. He was off duty when he allegedly pointed a gun at woman’s head after an accident. Witness testified Oliver was in a rage. 13 Days after that accident he shot and killed Jordan Edwards. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 14, 2018

Oliver's attorneys had also asked Judge Brandon Birmingham to delay Oliver's trial, but Birmingham denied that motion, too.

Birmingham did rule in Oliver's favor on another motion Tuesday: He decided to not allow a prior incident involving Oliver into evidence at the trial. Oliver was accused of pointing a gun at a woman after an accident. Prosecutors argued the alleged incident showed a pattern of abusive behavior from Oliver.

Edwards, 15, was fatally shot on April 29, 2017, as he was leaving a party with his brother and friends.

Balch Springs police had been called to the party, and prosecutors say Oliver shot at the vehicle Edwards was riding in as it drove away from the party.

The popular teen's death caused public outrage, and Oliver was fired.

At the center of the case will be body camera footage that shows when Edwards was shot and killed. District Attorney Faith Johnson did not want to release the video prior to trial so as not to prejudice potential jurors.

