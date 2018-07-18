WASHINGTON — Offensive tweets from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader were circulated while the lefty appeared in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game

The 24-year-old made his account private after he pitched – once the internet caught wind of the offensive messages.

In tweets from 2011 and 2012, Hader posted messages reading "white power lol" and "I hate gay people," among other messages that included racial slurs.

Hader spoke to the media after the game and addressed the controversy surrounding his seven-year-old communiques.

“As a child I was immature. I said some things that are inexcusable,” Hader said. “There’s no excuse. I’m ready for any consequences I may face.”

Lorenzo Cain, Hader's teammate with the Brewers, said the two had spoken and would continue the dialogue later.

“At the end of the day, you have to give people a second chance," said Cain. "For me, I’m moving on from it. I didn’t ask for an apology. We’ll talk more on the plane."

Pitching in the eighth inning, Hader recorded just one out, giving up four hits and a go-ahead three run homer to Jean Segura.

A 2012 tweet from the Twitter account of Major League Baseball player Josh Hader. (Twitter)

