A Johnson County deputy is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

According to Johnson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Toby Bryce Allison faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Allison, initially placed on administrative leave, was recently fired Friday.

Last week Tuesday, deputies were told that Allison had sexual contact with the girl that allegedly took place while Allison was off duty.

According to officials, they conducted a forensic interview, which resulted in "an outcry of sexual misconduct" against Allison. Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.

Allison was arraigned. The judge set the bond at $100,000.

