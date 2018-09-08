A Jacksonville Beach Police officer was shot at least twice outside the Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday night.

The officer and suspected shooter have both been taken to Memorial Hospital. The officer is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, according to Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, who visited the officer and his family in the hospital.

JUST IN: Jax Beach officer is “strong and in good shape” according to Jax Beach Mayor Charlie Latham @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Y6TUKlRTO1 — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) August 9, 2018

An officer was driving along Beach Blvd. Wednesday night when JBPD says he was shot at by the suspect. The officer addressed the suspect who fled on foot, east, on Beach Blvd. where he was met by two more officers.

Gunfire was exchanged, and the suspect was struck along with another officer. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, but the officer has since been reported as stable.

Police believe the initial shooting may have been random and that the original officer the suspect fired at was in a marked car.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has taken over the investigation of this shooting.

The Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach is located on the corner of 3rd St. and Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Governor Rick Scott both took to Twitter to express their concern and support for the police officers.

I’m in touch with Jax Beach @JaxBeachPD Chief Dooley and Jax Sheriff Williams @jsosheriff. A Police Officer has been shot. Join me in prayer. Prayers for the officer. Prayers for the family. Prayers for the sisters and brothers of the #ThinBlueLine — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 9, 2018

This is terrible news. Florida stands with our law enforcement heroes. Our prayers are with this Officer, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the entire Duval County law enforcement family tonight. https://t.co/UG23UTeZ5n — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 9, 2018

A Waffle House employee told First Coast News she heard shots and saw the commotion outside the restaurant's window.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter they are praying for the officer's recovery.

We are praying for our brothers and sisters at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. One officer has been shot. If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for their officer too. pic.twitter.com/BPbQzOBXoT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 9, 2018

