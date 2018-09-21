MESQUITE, Texas – Ivanka Trump visited North Texas Friday as part of the Trump administration’s effort to showcase a commitment to workforce development.

The president’s daughter and advisor visited the Walmart Supercenter off Highway 80 in Mesquite, which houses one of nearly 200 Walmart training academies nationwide.

The academies began two years ago in North Texas, and have since trained 370,000 employees.

Walmart made a commitment at the White House in July to train one million more employees.

Trump met with some of the employees who are going through the program, asking how they handle any fears over automation. She told them that she loved the motto, “Nothing can limit you with hard work and perseverance.”

Trump didn’t take any questions from the press Friday during her tour.

She heard from four employees who are graduates of the training program, including Alicia Witt, who started as an overnight cashier while pregnant with her first child 15 years ago, and has since risen to store manager.

“Worked all night, took care of my children all day,” said Witt. “It was very hard.”

Trump hugged Witt and gave employees a standing ovation. Then, she tried the virtual reality aspect of training for herself.

“Tell me this isn’t going to be the Thanksgiving rush,” she joked as she put the virtual reality glasses on.

The goal of the training was to find what was missing in the produce aisle.

“Where’s the cosmetics aisle?” she laughed “See that I could point out what’s missing.”

Trump also toured the store, where some asked her to pose for pictures, while others had questions for her.

“Ivanka, have you been to a Walmart before?” someone shouted. “Yes, of course,” Ivanka replied.

The company said Trump’s visit sends a message. “It helps reiterate for us that it’s the right thing to do,” said Andy Trainor, senior director at Walmart Academy. “Upskilling the workforce is important for everybody.”

Walmart said it’s increased starting salaries to $11 an hour, up $1 from last year. There’s now a program to help employees get college degrees, and even get college credit from training at the academy.

Walmart also said it expanded parental leave and created adoption benefits.

