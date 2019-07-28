Mostly sunny skies today, a little hotter and more humid. Highs reach the mid-upper 90's with a heat index near 100°. Warm and muggy tonight with lows dipping into the upper 70's.

Monday will seasonably hot with highs in the mid 90's and very humid as the heat index will be near 103°. There is also a chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Coverage will be about 30% and severe weather is NOT expected.

The rest of the week will be hot and dry with highs flirting with triple digits by Wednesday.