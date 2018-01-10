Keller in Tarrant County is an award-winning town, multiple times voted one of the best places to live in the United States. The most recent surveys found a median household income of more than $122,000 a year.

Still, there are stories like the one Desiray Dise can tell.

"I would use a toaster and toast some bread and put some butter on there and that would be lunch,” the 18-year-old said of her memories living with her mom. Other meals consisted of just peanut butter or just ramen: the most inexpensive food items her mother was able to buy.

"Until those things ran out,” she said. “And it was just...it was hard."

A struggle that continued until a school counselor noticed her difficult life and called Christina Bynum-Breaux.

"I'm on speed dial,” Bynum-Breaux said of her relationship with Keller-area schools. "Right now we're tracking about 148 families or kids. And it just keeps growing."

Bynum-Breaux started the Stepping Stones Foundation in Keller 19-years ago. She runs a clothing and furniture resale shop, helps find foster and permanent homes for children in difficult situations, and leads an effort to repair and upgrade homes to provide families with better places to live. She also helps feed Keller’s less-fortunate families, delivering food in person, offering survival backpacks filled with food to students, and providing gift cards to grocery stores.

"It's in every zip code. People just don't get it. Even though we're Keller, it's pretty devastating. There's too many kids. They're going hungry."

"And they also would bring over a lot of food, they would bring over so much food. and it was like heaven,” Desiray Dise recalled of her first meetings with Bynum-Breaux and the Stepping Stones Foundation. “Probably one of the best days of my life would be when she came over with all this food and I could pig out."

Ariel Ruibal's story is similar. She was struggling, and often hungry, living with her grandmother. But a chance encounter with Bynum-Breaux led to help with food, and then to a new life with a new adopted family. She is in a blended family of seven kids now: happy and healthy and no longer hungry.

"Like whenever you go to bed you know you're safe,” the teenager said of her new life. “And growing up that was hard for me because I didn't know if I was safe."

Desiray Dise works at Stepping Stones now and is getting ready to go to college, thankful that Bynum-Breaux entered her life.

"She's always been there for me. And she helps so many lives. She brings so many people food. It's just really amazing what she does, you know."

"I don't want kids to go hungry,” Bynum-Breaux added. “It's just…it's not fair."

And that's what she'll keep trying to change, one hungry child at a time.

Click here for more information on the work of the Stepping Stones Foundation in Keller and Tarrant County.

© 2018 WFAA