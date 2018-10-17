IRVING, Texas — For more than thirty years, Valley Ranch in Irving was home to America's team. Wednesday morning those walls came down. A Dallas Cowboy's training facility that in its day was truly state of the art.

It housed the Superbowl dynasty of the 90's and watched some of the biggest names in the sport walk through its halls. The last physical sign of that era, in Irving, is slowly going away.

Just a few blocks from the construction, for restaurant owner Beno Muslija, it's a reminder that his Cowboys have moved on. "It did hurt, it hurt everybody. I think it did even the small businesses," Muslija said.

On every wall of his restaurant, New York Pizza Pasta, you'll find some reminder of the players that were his customers. "They used to come here, coaches everybody from Bill now Going to Jason, everybody was here," Muslija said.

Two years ago the Cowboys announced all operations would move to Frisco -- for Muslija and other business owners, that move hurt. The first step in a long process of removing the relic all together.

"You know they did a lot of business with me, which you know, I'm thankful for I appreciate it. I'm still (their) number one fan. I still love those guys," he said.

