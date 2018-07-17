The heat in North Texas is not only dangerous but also deadly. According to KidsAndCars.org, Texas leads the nation in children who die in hot cars.

There’s a national campaign recently launched called “Bag In The Back.” It’s aimed at reminding parents to check their back seats for their children. “Bag In the Back” is just what it sounds like. Place a purse, backpack, or something in the back seat that you will need. It forces the parent to check the back. Ultimately, the campaign wants to create a habit for families to always open the back door and look.

Courtney Muccio said when routine schedules are broken is when parents most likely will forget. She said she has done it before, leaving one of her four children in the back seat for a few minutes. She remembered quickly and ran out to the car. While her child was safe, many families experience tragic endings. “It can happen to anyone at any time,” said Muccio.

© 2018 WFAA