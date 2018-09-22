More than 40 homes were damaged by floodwaters in Everman overnight Friday, officials said, as a heavy rain drenched most of North Texas.

When first responders arrived, they couldn't drive through the water because it was too high, according to the Everman fire chief. People were on their roofs, waiting to be rescued.

Everman is just southeast of Fort Worth.

No injuries had been reported in the flooding, but the waters rose rapidly.

"It didn't take long at all," resident Seretha Binion said of the floodwaters. "Next thing I knew, it was all through the whole house...I heard the gurgling going on where the air conditioner was. By the time I got up to check that, the whole house was flooded. It got up about two feet in the house, and it came in through the windows."

Resident Billy Pickle said the waters in his home rose 3-4 in about two minutes.

"There was nothing we could do," Pickle said. "Everything came up."

The city was asking affected residents to go to the Everman city hall annex building. The Red Cross had been called to assist the residents.

