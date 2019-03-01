When 56-year-old Robert Arnold, of Hico, moved into his house, it needed help.

"It needed a lot of tender loving care,” he said.

The home’s lavender color was peeling, fading and in need of a fresh coat. Robert, who spent 20 years as a painter, got permission from his landlord to paint it however he wanted.

So he covered it in Dallas Cowboys’ silver and blue.

His own home of the Cowboys honors the coaches, players and even the cheerleaders.

"I wanted to make a statement,” he said. “And I started off to make a statement and this is my statement."

But look a little closer and you’ll see that football is not the only statement he’s trying to make.

For a long time Robert was a homeless alcoholic and lived under a tree.

At one point, he was even arrested for driving drunk. Things got so bad that to make sure he didn’t get another DWI, Robert gave up his car because the alcohol was more important.“I felt like I would be dead by now,” he said.

Eventually, though, Robert entered a program to get better and while he was there, he started reading the Bible more.

“That changed my life,” he said.

Over time, Robert gave up alcohol and gave in...to a better life.

He’s been sober three years now and when the Dallas cowboy in him decided to paint his house silver and blue, the survivor in him wanted to share a different story.

“I just like people to know that the scriptures are how I live my life today.”

Written on every star, beneath every name is a Bible verse that Robert says turned his life around.

“You gotta have faith. It all boils down to faith.”

Faith is why he also says the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl.

Because even though it’s been 23 years since their last one, he definitely believes in miracles.

© 2019 WFAA