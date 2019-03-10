FRISCO, Texas — It is, at its essence, a simple query: Is Frisco Back?

"Definitely," Frisco senior running back Blake May answers with a smile. "We've been back."

But the question itself begs another. If Frisco is back... where did they go in the first place?

"Well, it's no secret to everyone that we went 0-10 two years ago," May says.

0-10. But six of those were close losses.

"I told the kids during that season and immediately after that that was an aberration," head coach Jeff Harbert says. "That wasn't indicative of our program, or what we're about."

And that showed in 2018 -- a bounce back campaign that saw Frisco go 7-and-5, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

"It started last year, we started winning some more games, and just kinda getting into our groove," senior linebacker Aaron Taylor says.

And they have stayed in that groove this year, with a 5-and-0 start.

"You know, it just means that all the hard work we're putting in is really paying off," May says.

And that 5-0 start, after last year's success, has given rise to a social media campaign... a twitter account -- "Is Frisco Back."

"With every win it kinda builds," Harbert says. "And with every win it gives the kids more enthusiasm to say that yeah, we're back."

And if they had any doubts, they were answered on Friday night. Frisco raced out to a 22-0 lead on defending district champ Frisco Reedy, and then they brought it home, driving the field to score the game-winning touchdown with 1:05 to play.

"It was awesome to see us have to come back against a really good football team, and drive down and score to win," Harbert says. "And the way we did it just does a ton for our confidence going forward."

So... is Frisco back?

"Frisco is back," Harbert says.

"I definitely think so, honestly," Taylor says.

"Yeah, we're back. And better," May says boldly. "Really, I think we're back in a way that people have never seen."

Confidence, indeed.