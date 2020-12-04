IRVING, Texas — In a time where North Texans find themselves struggling to make ends meet, volunteers made sure more than 1,000 will have Easter dinner by loading their cars with free groceries Saturday at the Irving Mall.

Volunteers from the mall, Family Promise, The Main Place and Agape Connect placed more than 40 lbs. of groceries in the trunk of each car that passed through the line at the food giveaway.

“My mission, my objective is to provide hope to a hopeless world,” said Gerson Hernandez, Agape Connect executive director.

Volunteers wore masks and gloves and kept as much distance between themselves and the cars as possible. The drivers were told to open the trunks and drive through slowly so volunteers could place the food in the trunk, before closing it and sending families on their way.

Families went home with fresh produce, baked goods and non-perishable food items, Hernandez said.

“It is critical that we support the community as a force for good during this unprecedented and difficult time,” said Jimmy Salas, Irving Mall general manager. “Now is the time for us to come together to make a difference.”

Organizers estimate they handed out 83,000 lbs. of groceries to 1,385 cars.

