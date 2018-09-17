A suspect committed suicide during a standoff at a home in Irving on Monday, police said.

Two people who were believed to be hostages in the home had made it safely outside of the home.

The 60-year-old suspect stayed inside the home in the 300 block of San Marcos Drive in the Las Colinas area, just south of Interstate 635. When SWAT officers shot tear gas into the home, they went inside and found the suspect had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was the estranged husband of someone living at the home, police said. His name has not been released.

The incident initially started as a domestic disturbance call with possible shots fired, police said. When police arrived, two family members came running out of the home, while the two others remained inside.

