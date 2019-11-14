BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Since his conviction in 1998 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites, Rodney Reed has maintained his innocence.

But after nine failed appeals, Reed is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 20.

Now his lawyers and family are trying to save Reed in the court of public opinion after every attempt in the court of law has failed. His supporters have rallied, more than two million people have signed an online petition asking for a reprieve and lawmakers, celebrities and religious leaders have targeted Gov. Greg Abbott, saying Reed deserves a stay of execution, a more thorough investigation and a new trial.

Despite all of those efforts, State prosecutors stand by Reed's guilty verdict, citing Reed's DNA evidence on and around Stites' body and his alleged pattern of violent behavior toward women.

After months of research, KVUE has put together an in-depth look at both sides of the Reed case. KVUE's Kris Betts studied affidavits, crime scene footage and photos and court documents and interviewed the Texas Attorney General prosecutor who tried Reed's case, Stites' family, Reed's family and other alleged victims to put together as thorough a piece as possible.

WATCH: KVUE Crime Files: The Case of Rodney Reed

