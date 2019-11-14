BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Since his conviction in 1998 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites, Rodney Reed has maintained his innocence.
But after nine failed appeals, Reed is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 20.
Now his lawyers and family are trying to save Reed in the court of public opinion after every attempt in the court of law has failed. His supporters have rallied, more than two million people have signed an online petition asking for a reprieve and lawmakers, celebrities and religious leaders have targeted Gov. Greg Abbott, saying Reed deserves a stay of execution, a more thorough investigation and a new trial.
Despite all of those efforts, State prosecutors stand by Reed's guilty verdict, citing Reed's DNA evidence on and around Stites' body and his alleged pattern of violent behavior toward women.
After months of research, KVUE has put together an in-depth look at both sides of the Reed case. KVUE's Kris Betts studied affidavits, crime scene footage and photos and court documents and interviewed the Texas Attorney General prosecutor who tried Reed's case, Stites' family, Reed's family and other alleged victims to put together as thorough a piece as possible.
WATCH: KVUE Crime Files: The Case of Rodney Reed
KVUE recently launched Texas Crime Files, a new podcast series that examines some of the most fascinating criminal cases in a state known for its heroes and villains. Season one looks into the controversial case against Reed ahead of his execution. Listen here.
- Court of Appeals stops new Rodney Reed hearing scheduled for Wednesday
- Here's what would have to happen for Rodney Reed's execution to be stopped
- Sen. Ted Cruz makes Veterans Day stop in Pflugerville
- Petition to free Rodney Reed nears 2M signatures two weeks ahead of his execution date
- As Texas senators urge reprieve to death row inmate Rodney Reed, Sen. Cruz calls it a 'remarkable bipartisan coalition'
- Death row exonerees deliver letter asking Gov. Abbott to stop Rodney Reed execution
- Beyoncé joins growing list of celebrities pushing to stop execution of Rodney Reed
- Austin news station vandalized with message of support for Rodney Reed
- Texas Crime Files podcast episode 2: How Rodney Reed became a suspect
- Austin bishop, Texas pastors call on Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Rodney Reed
- Texas lawmakers ask Gov. Greg Abbott to stop execution of Rodney Reed, whose guilt is widely doubted
- Texas Crime Files podcast Episode 1: The murder of Stacey Stites
- EU joins call to stop execution of Rodney Reed, Bastrop man convicted of murder
- KVUE's 'Texas Crime Files' podcast on Rodney Reed case now available
- Death row inmate Rodney Reed maintains innocence weeks before execution: 'They're going to be executing an innocent man'
- New Rodney Reed witness claims fiance bragged about murder
- Rodney Reed case: New witness reportedly says fiance knew Stacy Stites was having affair
- Sen. Kirk Watson joins growing effort to stop Rodney Reed’s execution
- Kim Kardashian West asks Gov. Abbott to intervene in scheduled execution of Rodney Reed
- Dr. Phil examines new theories in Rodney Reed case
- Innocence Project files petition for U.S. Supreme Court to hear Rodney Reed's death row case
- Rodney Reed's family holds rally, asks for re-trial