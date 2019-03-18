LA PORTE, Texas — The petrochemical storage facility that continues to burn in a La Porte facility paid more than $200,000 in air and water quality penalties and associated fees over the past dozen years, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of state and federal records.

Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sued the Intercontinental Terminals Company twice for violations of the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and the Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act.

In 2008, the company agreed to pay $103,500 in civil penalties and attorney fees and signed a permanent junction to “avoid future violations of Texas air quality and water quality laws.”

But about a year later, ITC began committing additional environmental violations, according to court records. From September 2009 to July 2010, state regulators cited the company for unauthorized releases of butadiene, butene and the flammable chemical irritant butyl acrylate into the air. Additionally, court records stated that the company released more than 1,450 pounds of toluene into the ground and storm drains after overloading a rail car.

Photos | Plume of smoke fills sky as chemical tanks burn in Deer Park Andrew Corcolis shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Eric Ford shared this photo from Deer Park of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. A fire burns at the Intercontinental Terminals Company. Jackie Medina shared this photo from the H-E-B in Deer Park of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Jael Larios shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Adriana Mendoza shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Brittany Hamilton Ayzienne shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Sandy Knoll Oldenburger shared this photo from Friendswood of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Bea Banda shared this photo from Dow Park in Deer Park of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Deer Park fire at 6 a.m. Danny Camp shared this photo from Deer Park of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Molly Chiu shared this photo of a large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Diana Valencia shared this photo taken on the Fred Hartman Bridge of a large plume of black smoke from the tank fire at Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Kristina Davalos shared this photo from the Galveston Causeway of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Jennifer Engles shared this photo from Underwood Road of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. James N Jamie Webb shared this photo from the Fred Hartman Bridge of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Aleks Mrt Garcia shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Sara Martinez shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Shyrell N Dennis Frazier shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Claudia Castillo shared this photo from Pasadena of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Martin Forcada shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Peggi Konvicka shared this photo from Williams Tower of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Heather Rhodes shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Jeff Tippit shared this photo from Baytown of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Diana Cardenas shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Miriam Arguello shared this photo from Pasadena of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Karina Cervantes shared this photo from Red Bluff and Preston of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Mayra Alejandra shared this photo from the Houston Ship Channel of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Jennifer Davis shared this photo from the Dixie Farm Road of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Darlene Skapura shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Eva Naomi Oliva shared this photo from 225 at Richey of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Seidy Lozano shared this photo from I-10 near Memorial of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Karissa Shorter shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Rebekah Moak shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Brittany Ruiz shared this photo from Galveston of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Mike Santana shared this photo from Katy of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Mandy Meadows shared this photo from Lake Houston of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Ann Kloesel-Volkots shared this photo from La Porte of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Jen Doe shared this photo from 59 at Shepherd of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Mark Guillen shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Israel Gloria shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Carlos A Lemus shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Nelda G. Santiago shared this photo from downtown Houston of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Dustin Dailey shared this photo from Pearland of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Lisa Buchanan-Andres shared this photo from the Galleria of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Natalija Weiss shared this photo from Ellington of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Nancy Molina shared this photo from Pasadena of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Marina Monsivais shared this photo from 225 at Red Bluff of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Ivan Escoto Diaz shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Companies in Deer Park. Mandy Sherman DeHay shared this photo from Crosby of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Bo Deaton shared this photo from 225 at Scarborough of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Tabitha Sanchez shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Joe Valdez shared this photo from a boat in the Gulf of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Tracey Messer Rife shared this photo from Santa Fe of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Wendy Harrison shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park. Albert N Jenny Rivera shared this photo of the large plume of smoke from a tank fire at the Intercontinental Terminal Company in Deer Park.

RELATED: Chemical tanks near Houston could burn for two more days

RELATED: What chemicals are burning in La Porte?

“Toulene is a volatile organic compound that is known to be toxic to humans and aquatic life and even though the company sopped up much of the toluene, it was still present in the roadside ditch days later,” Assistant Harris County Attorney Rock Owens wrote in the county’s lawsuit.

In 2011, ITC agreed to pay $90,000 in penalties and attorneys fees for the series of violations.

Other penalties assessed by state environmental officials include a $18,300 fine in 2017 for discharging cyanide into the air at levels exceeding legal limits. That fine was later reduced by $3,600, according to TCEQ records.

State records also show ITC had “significant violations” of the Clean Water Act for seven quarters over the past three years.

KHOU 11 Investigates reached out to the company by phone and email seeking comment about the history of violations. We will update when the company responds.