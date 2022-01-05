JonBenét's father John Ramsey told 9NEWS that he supports the petition.

BOULDER, Colo. — The family of JonBenét Ramsey is supporting a petition for Gov. Jared Polis to take new action to help find answers in the case that's gone unsolved for more than 25 years.

JonBenét's father says he wants DNA evidence that he says has never been tested before to be transferred away from the Boulder Police Department (BPD). He wants a different agency to investigate.

"Somehow we’ve got to force the police, or take it away from them, the ability to go ahead and test some of the crime scene evidence that was never tested for DNA," said John Ramsey, JonBenét's father. "Why that’s never been done and will never be done by the police baffles me."

Six-year-old JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her family's home in December 1996. Her killer still hasn't been found.

Multiple people over the years have said they killed JonBenét, but their confessions were ultimately discounted.

The new petition, supported by JonBenét's father, asks Gov. Polis to transfer the evidence away from Boulder Police and allow a different department to use new technology to try and find the person who killed her.

"It’ll never be solved if it stays in the Boulder Police hands. Or at least get the crime scene material tested for DNA samples." Ramsey told 9NEWS. "The technology has advanced so far in the DNA world from 20 years ago. To just not do that, it baffles me."

In a statement, Polis' office said, "The State will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenét Ramsey's killer."

BPD released a statement late Sunday afternoon saying the department continues to test pieces of DNA for potential matches. The department said it already works with several agencies to test DNA and will continue to do so.

“We have a shared goal to bring justice—and hopefully some peace—to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement to 9NEWS. “Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology. We’ve always used state-of-the-art technology as it has been at the forefront of this investigation. Every time the DNA technology changed, we worked to make sure the evidence could be tested."

The department says it has interviewed more than 1,000 people connected with the case and looked into more than 21,000 tips that it’s received since 1996.

"I want this resolved and solved," said Ramsey. "If you, Boulder Police, solve this crime, you’ll hear nothing but praise from me. But please, get on with it."

Matt Jablow contributed to the reporting of this story.

